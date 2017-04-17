Moscow Domodedovo International Airport has received approval to begin constructing a third passenger terminal, T3, which is scheduled to open in 2023.

The new T3 terminal, which is in the design phase, will be 235,475 sq. m and will be able to handle 20.5 million passengers per year. T3 will be built on the western part of the airport in accordance with the “under one roof” airport development concept.

Domodedovo is currently developing the T2 terminal, which is scheduled to be completed in 1Q 2018. The T2 terminal project will cost airport private investors RUB32 billion ($500 million) and is expected to nearly double Domodedovo’s existing terminal space, to 500,000 sq m.

When T2 construction is completed, the airport will be able to handle a combined passenger capacity of 55-58 million in the T1 and T2 terminals.

