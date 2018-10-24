Mexicans will vote Oct. 25 to decide the fate of the new Mexico International Airport (NAIM) project, which has come under fire from the country’s president-elect over construction costs and environmental impacts.

Just over one million people—2% of the country’s population—are expected to vote during the four-day referendum in 1,000 voting stations set up in town squares across the country.

The vote will determine the future of the partially built airport at Texcoco, roughly 25 miles northeast of Mexico City. Voters will be asked to decide whether to continue that construction, or to nix it and instead build new runways at the Santa Lucia (NLU) military base, in addition to expanding the existing Mexico City airport (MEX), as well as the Toluca International Airport (TLC).

The new airport, which is about 30% complete, would replace the Mexico City International Airport, aiming to serve about 120 million travelers annually.

Airlines for America (A4A), in an Oct. 22 letter to Mexico’s president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador, voiced support for continuing construction of the NAIM, asserting “the new airport will drive significant economic value for Mexico and other countries around the world.” A4A said the airport will “continue to boost the Mexican economy and benefit taxpayers through heightened air travel demand, while offering an increase in operational safety through straight and obstacle-free landing and takeoff trajectories.”

Other groups including IATA, ámara Nacional de Aerotransportes (CANAERO), Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA), Air Canada and Air France have also come out in support of continuing construction of the NAIM.

Billions of dollars and thousands of tons of concrete have already gone into the new project, which is projected to cost a total of $15 billion. The Mexican government has also issued $6 billion in airport bonds to finance the project, backed by taxes paid by the existing international airport as well as the facility under construction.

López Obrador heavily criticized the project on the campaign trail, arguing that his alternative plan to expand the existing airport in Mexico City and add new runways at Santa Lucia would cost only $3.7 billion, although that figure has been disputed by the Mexican College of Civil Engineers. His political allies have also criticized the airport project as primarily benefiting elite interests and posing a substantial harm to the local environment.

While the vote is not legally binding, López Obrador has vowed to honor the results when he becomes president Dec. 1.

