Manchester Airports Group (MAG) will partner with China’s Beijing Construction Engineering Group (BCEG) to bid for the concession to operate Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport, as the country’s government has opened the tender process.

MAG, the UK’s largest airport group, already operates Manchester, East Midlands and London Stansted airports.

MAG bought Stansted in 2013 and since has seen passenger numbers grow 40% to 26 million per year with 28.5 million expected in 2018. The number of airlines using Stansted has increased to 22 from eight in that time. MAG’s three UK airports together serve 60 million passengers per year.

MAG already is working with BCEG on the Airport City UK construction project in Manchester, a £1 billion ($1.3 billion) development of hotels, logistics and manufacturing facilities, and offices close to the city’s airport.

BCEG also is building Beijing Daxing International Airport, a project that includes nine runways and a 1.4-million-sq m (15-million-sq.-ft.) terminal area that is expected to be the busiest airport in the world in terms of passenger traffic at full capacity, accommodating 130 million travelers and more than 1 million flights per year.

MAG CEO Charlie Cornish said, “We have a clear vision as to how we will deliver a passenger experience and global route network for Sofia Airport that is comparable to other top-tier airports around the world. We want to deliver direct international connectivity to Bulgaria to stimulate tourism and economic growth.”

MAG noted it has worked with Middle Eastern hub carriers to develop onward global connectivity from its UK airports via Abu Dhabi; Dubai; Muscat, Oman; and Doha, Qatar, which are all within a 5-hr. flight time of Sofia.

If successful, MAG will focus on introducing more flights from Sofia to Balkan cities, such as Zagreb, Croatia; Bosnia, Herzegovina and Sarajevo; Belgrade, Serbia; and Tirana, Albania.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk