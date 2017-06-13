Airlines at Manchester Airport, the UK’s largest airport outside London, experienced delays of several hours early June 13, after a computer malfunction meant staff at several airlines had to check-in passengers manually.

The problem is thought to have stemmed from an overnight software upgrade to the check-in system.

A small number of flights at East Midlands Airport, which also uses the system, were also delayed.

Worst affected at Manchester was leisure carrier Thomas Cook Airlines, which had a series of early-morning departures delayed for three to five hours. Pictures from the airport showed hundreds of passengers queuing at check-in desks.

Other airlines experiencing problems, although not to the same extent, included Virgin Atlantic, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Scandinavian Airlines.

An airport spokesman said the problem was with a computer system operated by a third-party provider. “Delays lasted for most of the morning,” he said. Airlines with fewer departures had experienced a lesser degree of difficulty, with flights leaving around 20 minutes behind schedule.

The problem, which lasted from around 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. local time, particularly hampered Thomas Cook, the airline spokesman said, because it had a series of early-morning departures to holiday destinations in the Mediterranean and elsewhere.

Although services were returning to normal, there would inevitably be knock-on delays throughout the day.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com