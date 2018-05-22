Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) will launch a major rehabilitation project May 24, closing part of its Runway 17-Center/35-Center (17C/35C) and beginning work on replacing the center third of the 13,400-ft. runway.

DFW is replacing a section of the runway that measures 6,000 ft. by 50 ft., including the sub-base. The airport plans to keep part of the runway open for at least two months, which will allow the southern portion of the strip to be used during the day. Full closure is planned for August as the project expands. Work is slated for completion by year end.

The new runway will include special pavement sensors to help monitor weather. The project also includes building connections to a planned northeast airport perimeter (or end-around) taxiway. DFW has a perimeter taxiway at the southern end of two east-side parallel runways, including 17C/35C.

Built in 1984, the runway handles the most arrivals at DFW. But the airport expects operational impact to be minimal thanks to the airport's six other runways.

The $135 million project is being funded in part by a $49.5 million FAA Airport Improvement Program grant.

"This runway work is a critical need for DFW Airport, and the first major step in our ten-year plan to modernize infrastructure across the airport," DFW EVP of infrastructure and development Khaled Naja said. "We've taken a long look at our 44-year old facilities and have developed a comprehensive plan to address the upcoming work on runways, taxiways, aircraft ramps, roadways and bridges over the next few years."

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com