Lufthansa Airbus A340-600
Lufthansa’s transatlantic business remains strong—especially on North Atlantic routes—even though South America traffic and capacity have dropped, an airline executive told ATW in Los Angeles. Lufthansa VP-airline sales for the Americas Tamur Goudarzi Pour said the Lufthansa Group’s North Atlantic joint venture—which includes Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), Austrian Airlines, Chicago-based United Airlines and Air Canada—generates double-digit US ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Lufthansa says transatlantic routes remain strong " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.