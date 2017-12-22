Lufthansa—which plans to transfer five of 14 Airbus A380s from its Frankfurt home base to Munich from March 25, 2018—has announced seasonal network changes.

The A380s will be used on long-haul destinations from the Bavaria state capital in southern Germany to Los Angeles (California), Hong Kong and Beijing (China) throughout the summer season. During the winter, A380 destinations will connect Munich with Miami (Florida), Shanghai Pudong (China) and San Francisco (California).

As a result, Lufthansa said up to 500 new positions will be staffed in Bavaria.

“During the current 2017-18 winter schedule, Lufthansa has 120 aircraft based in Munich, including 25 widebodies,” a spokesperson told ATW.

Six of these 25 long-haul aircraft are Airbus A350-900s, which replaces the carrier’s A340-600s. The number of Munich-based A350s should rise to 11 until the end of the 2018 summer flight schedule in October.

Separately, Lufthansa will reintroduce the Munich-Singapore route with 5X-weekly flights, from March 27, 2018. At the same time, Lufthansa plans to launch daily flights from Munich to Katowice and 5X-weekly to Lodz (Poland).

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at