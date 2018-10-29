Lufthansa Group’s airlines are adding seven weekly frequencies from hubs at Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna and Zurich to Cape Town, South Africa, during the coming southern warm-weather season. The group’s carriers now will offer a total of 16 weekly flights to Cape Town as the loss-making national carrier, South African Airways (SAA), continues to struggle.

“Lufthansa Group will have a 10% market share in South Africa,” Lufthansa GM-South Africa Andre Schulz told ATW in Cape Town.

Besides Lufthansa mainline, Switzerland’s leisure carrier Edelweiss Air, Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines also operate to South Africa.

“We are putting more capacity into South Africa,” he said. For example, Lufthansa will introduce the Airbus A350-900 on its Munich-Cape Town services starting in December, increase its flights from 3X- to 5X-weekly and replace the A340-600 on that route. Lufthansa also will increase its Frankfurt-Cape Town flights from 3X- to 5X-weekly using an A340-300. Austrian Airlines launched twice-weekly Vienna-Cape Town Boeing 777-200R service Oct. 27. And, Edelweiss Air will increase its 3X- to 4X-weekly Zurich-Cape Town A330/A340 service.

Johannesburg will be served daily with a Lufthansa Boeing 747-8 from Frankfurt, and daily service from Zurich with a SWISS A340-300.

Schulz said Lufthansa supports SAA “as much as we can, but we understand there is a lot of [restructuring] work to do.”

Lufthansa has had a longtime cooperation with SAA, which recorded a net loss of ZAR5.4 billion ($457 million) for the financial year ended March 31, 2018. The loss was more than 3X the previous year’s restated loss of ZAR1.48 billion.

SAA also faces competition for European passengers from Dubai-based Emirates Airline, which offers connecting flights at cheaper fares via Dubai and has become a major international carrier in South Africa. “Emirates, with eight daily flights [to Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town], has become the market leader in South Africa as SAA is still in trouble and reduced several international routes,” Schulz explained.

South Africa is the largest aviation market on the continent. Lufthansa Group transports about 320,000 passengers there per year: 200,000 to Johannesburg and 120,000 to Cape Town.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at