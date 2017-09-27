Lufthansa will expand its long-haul network from Berlin and Dusseldorf from Nov. 8, as insolvent airberlin ceases long-haul flight operations by Oct. 15, as leasing companies gradually withdraw their A330 fleet.

Lufthansa plans to launch 5X-weekly Berlin Tegel-New York JFK Airbus A330-300 service; this will be the first time since 2001 the German airline has based long-haul aircraft in Berlin. The Star Alliance carrier also plans to launch new 3X-weekly Dusseldorf-Miami A330-300 services from Nov. 8. These two routes will be transferred to Eurowings in summer 2018.

Lufthansa LCC subsidiary Eurowings will add a seventh A330-200 to its fleet by Nov. 8, which will be used on flights to the Caribbean from Dusseldorf. Despite earlier plans, Eurowings’ long-haul fleet will grow quickly to 10 A330-200s for the summer 2017-18 season. Seven of these aircraft will be based in Dusseldorf and Cologne; the remaining three in Munich.

On Sept. 26, ATW reported Lufthansa Group approved a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) investment to purchase and lease up to 61 aircraft for Eurowings as the bidding process for parts of the insolvent airberlin continues.

“However, the prerequisite for a possible stronger engagement in Düsseldorf is that the economic conditions of the airport are right, and the operational environment and performance [of the airport] will be improved,” Eurowings CEO Thorsten Dirks said in a statement.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at