LOT Polish Airlines will start services from its Warsaw hub to London City Airport (LCY) and acquire four Embraer E190s specifically for the route.

The Polish national carrier already operates into London Heathrow 3X-daily. LOT will offer up to two flights daily to LCY, with single flights on Saturday and Sunday.

London City will be the airline’s 100th destination. The airport has a notably short runway and approaches from the west must be carried out using a steeper-than-normal approach because of high buildings in the Docklands financial district a couple of miles from the western threshold. Only certain aircraft are approved to fly into LCY, including the Embraer E-Jet family.

LOT will lease four new E190 E1 versions via lessor NAC; all will be delivered by the end of 2018, with services to LCY scheduled to start on Jan. 7, 2019.

The aircraft will be in a 106-seat configuration with the same seats throughout the cabin, although the carrier will offer three levels of service on board—business, premium economy and economy.

In business class, the seats next to passengers in the 2+2 layout will be left free to give premium passengers more space and privacy.

The acquisition means LOT will be the first airline to operate all four models of the Embraer E1 range, the carrier said. It already has six E170s, 12 E175s and 12 E195s.

The new service “demonstrates that, despite Brexit [the UK’s forthcoming departure from the European Union] London remains open for business and connections between Poland will continue to be vital for each country’s economy,” LCY CCO Richard Hill said.

