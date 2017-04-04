LOT Polish Airlines launched 4X-weekly Warsaw-Los Angeles services April 3, its fourth North American destination and first route to the US west coast.

LOT operates a Boeing 787-8 on the 6,500-mile route, the longest flight in its network.

“There is already a massive number of passengers traveling from Los Angeles to Poland and other countries in Europe … Every year, we are observing an increasing number of people from the California region who visit us as tourists or on business,” LOT CEO Rafal Milczarsk said in a statement.

Los Angeles is the seventh long-haul destination for the Warsaw-based carrier.

The Star Alliance member recently announced additional summer 2017 destinations, including Newark, New Jersey, from April 28 and Krakow-Chicago O’Hare services in August.

On Jan. 31, ATW reported LOT planned to lease three Boeing 787-9s from US-based Aviation Capital Group to further develop its long-haul fleet. Delivery of the first aircraft is expected in March 2018.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at