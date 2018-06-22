Warsaw-based LOT Polish Airlines, which launched its first transatlantic services from Budapest, Hungary to New York JFK and Chicago O’Hare in May, has added London City (LCY) services to its Hungarian network.

From Feb. 18, 2019, LOT will offer up to twice-daily flights from Budapest to LCY using Embraer E190s, which are specifically approved for the short runway and steeper-than-normal approach into LCY.

LOT will lease four new E190 E1 versions, scheduled for delivery by year-end, via Danish lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC).

LOT said the annual passenger traffic on the Budapest-London route is 1.4 million passengers. The carrier sees LCY as an alternative to other flights offered on London-Budapest route using airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Luton and Southend.

The news follows LOT's recent announcement of flights between Warsaw and LCY, which will launch Jan. 7.

Apart from its London City and US services, LOT also operates from Budapest to Kraków, Poland using Bombardier Q400s. The carrier is expecting annual passenger traffic of around 400,000 on those routes to/from Budapest.

The Star Alliance member said that by the end of 2019, it will have hired 300 pilots from the Central and Eastern Europe, some of them to be permanently based in Budapest.

In 2017, LOT transported more than 6.8 million passengers over its entire network, up 25% year-over-year. This year, the carrier expects to transport 9 million passengers, exceeding to 10 million in 2019.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at