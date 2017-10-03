Lithuanian leisure carrier Small Planet Airlines has obtained a Cambodian air operator’s certificate (AOC) to help counter European market seasonality.

Small Planet Airlines, which launched in 2009, already holds AOCs in three European countries: Lithuania, Poland and Germany. It will operate in Cambodia as a new company, using its existing branding.

“Due to a challenging seasonality in Europe, since 2012 we have been moving part of our fleet to Asia in the winter. Last year we implemented highly successful projects in India, Saudi Arabia and Cambodia, and managed to fly more block hours in Asia than we did in Europe,” Small Planet Airlines CEO Kristijonas Kaikaris said.

The new Cambodian-based company—also called Small Planet Airlines—is 51%-owned local investor Aviation Invest Cambodia. Small Planet Group owns 29% and the remaining 20% belongs to the company’s CEOs.

Small Planet is no stranger to the country; it has been active there for four winter seasons and this winter the group will operate five aircraft in Cambodia.

“Up to now, we were flying here only in cooperation with local airlines,” Cambodia-based Small Planet Airlines CEO Erikas Zubrus said. “We expect to have more independence when taking business decisions and improve our aircraft utilization.”

One aircraft has already been registered on the Cambodian AOC and this should grow to three aircraft this winter and six over the next two years.

Small Planet is aiming to use the new AOC to expand its presence in Hong Kong, South Korea and China. It is seeking foreign carrier approvals and designations in countries such as Thailand, South Korea, Japan and the Pacific islands.

“If everything goes according to plan, the company will have the capacity to carry one million passengers yearly. Most available seats will be sold through local travel agencies,” Small Planet said.

The Cambodian airline currently employs 25 people, but this is expected to grow up to 200 in a couple of years, with a focus on local staff.

The group operates 18 Airbus A320s and four A321s to holiday destinations, including Greece, Bulgaria, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Egypt.

Small Planet initially looked at gaining a Thai AOC, but the reluctance of the local regulator to hand out licenses persuaded the carrier to focus on neighboring Cambodia.

