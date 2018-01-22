Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, Libya, has reopened following a five-day suspension of flights amid fighting in the country’s civil war.

Airport DG Lotfi Khalil said operations resumed Jan. 20 with Buraq Air flying to the eastern Libyan city of Tobruk and Libyan Airlines to Tunis, Tunisia. Government-owned Afriqiyah Airways has yet to resume operations, because its aircraft were damaged during fighting in which at least 20 people were killed, Khalil said. During the closure, flights were diverted to Misrata, Libya, 120 mi. east of the capital. Mitiga, a former military airfield, has been Tripoli’s commercial airport since 2014, when battle damage closed Tripoli International Airport.