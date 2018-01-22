A Libyan Airlines aircraft sits on the tarmac after landing at Mitiga airport a few days after militiamen attacked it in an attempt to free colleagues held at a jail there, on the outskirts of the Libyan capital Tripoli, on Jan. 20, 2018. The Libyan capital's only working international airport reopened today after fighting killed at least 20 people and damaged several planes last week.

Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, Libya, has reopened following a five-day suspension of flights amid fighting in the country’s civil war.

Airport DG Lotfi Khalil said operations resumed Jan. 20 with Buraq Air flying to the eastern Libyan city of Tobruk and Libyan Airlines to Tunis, Tunisia. Government-owned Afriqiyah Airways has yet to resume operations, because its aircraft were damaged during fighting in which at least 20 people were killed, Khalil said. During the closure, flights were diverted to Misrata, Libya, 120 mi. east of the capital. Mitiga, a former military airfield, has been Tripoli’s commercial airport since 2014, when battle damage closed Tripoli International Airport.