Korean Air is boosting its network for the winter season with new routes and additional frequencies, although it will also suspend or merge some routes.

The South Korean flag carrier launched a flight from Busan, South Korea to Da Nang, Vietnam on Oct. 29. This daily service will operate year-round, the airline told ATW. The carrier will use a 159-seat Boeing 737-900.

The Da Nang flight gives Korean Air 12 routes from Busan. The carrier is expected to add more flights from Busan to cities in southern Japan in coming months using its Airbus A220s.

Seoul-based Korean Air’s winter schedule season began Oct. 28. Because of increased demand, routes from Seoul Incheon International Airport to Istanbul will increase to 4X-weekly, and the flight from Incheon to Nha Trang, Vietnam will increase to daily.

In the US market, Korean will add a sixth weekly flight to both its Seattle and Las Vegas routes in December and January. The busy Incheon-Hong Kong route will be boosted from 28 to 35 weekly flights.

An airline spokesperson said this is the first time these frequency increases have been applied on these routes for the winter season. Plans for the five routes in the subsequent summer season will be decided later.

Also, during the winter schedule season, Korean will suspend some flights including Incheon-St. Petersburg, Russia; Incheon-Irkutsk, Russia; Incheon-Nanning, China; Busan-Hong Kong; and Busan-Guam. The Irkutsk and St. Petersburg flights have been suspended in previous winters.

Korean will merge its services to Zurich and Zagreb, Croatia. This winter, a flight will operate to Zurich via Zagreb 3X-weekly. The Zagreb route was launched in September.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com