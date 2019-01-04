South Korean LCC Air Busan hopes to begin scheduled operations from the port city of Busan to Singapore from as soon as February, and is in the process of getting an operating license.

The Asiana Airlines subsidiary began a seasonal Busan-Singapore service Jan. 4, a first for any Korean carrier. The twice-weekly service uses an Airbus A321-200 through Jan. 29.

Air Busan’s A321s have a two-class configuration; the longer ranged variant has 191 seats in a single-class layout and has a maximum operating range of 4,921 nm.

The LCC told Korea’s Yonhap News Agency that all flights are already fully booked, citing high demand from both markets.

Currently, the only air link to Korea from Singapore is via Incheon.

“If our company, which has highest number of flights and aircraft stationed in Gimhae International Airport, operates a regular route to Singapore, it will greatly contribute to the convenience of the region’s residents and help in attracting inbound tourists,” Air Busan said in a statement.

Busan is Korea’s second largest city, with a population of around 3.4 million.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com