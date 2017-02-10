Norwegian Boeing 787-8
Fast-expanding low-cost carrier (LCC) Norwegian plans to open two more US bases, which are in addition to New York JFK and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airports. “We have 22 bases right now. Most of them are in Europe, one is in Bangkok [Thailand] and two are in the US, which we plan to double,” Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos told ATW on the sidelines of the Airlines 4 Europe summit in Brussels. He declined to give details on where the additional bases will be located, ...
