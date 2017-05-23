China’s Juneyao Airlines has become the first Star Alliance connecting partner in an effort to facilitate its international expansion.

Star’s Connecting Partner Model allows regional, low-cost or hybrid airlines to link to the alliance’s network without having to become a full member.

Star also said Juneyao Airlines has sealed bilateral agreements with its five member carriers—Air Canada, Air China, Taiwan’s EVA Air, Singapore Airlines and Chicago-based United Airlines—which will serve passengers with connecting flights and frequent flyer programs.

According to Star, all connecting passengers will be offered “through check-in” in both directions and all qualifying Star Alliance Gold Status passengers will have privileges such as lounge access; fast-track security; additional baggage; and priority status in check-in, boarding, standby and baggage delivery.

Star Alliance CEO Jeffrey Goh said, “With Juneyao Airlines as a connecting partner we have achieved two important goals. First, as an alliance we can offer regional airlines an attractive way to connect to our global alliance network, without requiring full membership. Going forward, this will enable us to strategically enhance our network. Second, with Juneyao Airlines we strengthen our market position in Shanghai, a city that is already served by 17 of our member airlines, which will now offer even better connectivity to our customers.”

Juneyao Airlines chairman Wang Junjin said, “In our 11-year history we have grown into a medium-sized airline operating 62 Airbus A320-family aircraft. Being selected as a connecting partner by Star Alliance for providing additional connectivity through Shanghai is recognition of our dedication to service.”

Wang also told the local media that Shanghai-based Juneyao was scheduled to introduce three Boeing 787-9 aircraft next year in which the first one would be delivered in September 2018. In November 2016, Juneyao finalized an order for 10 787-9s and plans to open intercontinental routes to Europe, the US and Australia.

The airline currently transports more than 10 million passengers every year.