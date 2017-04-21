Royal Jordanian’s charter subsidiary, Royal Wings, will reinforce its initial scheduled services from the Jordanian resort of Aqaba, with a second destination.

The airline already operates scheduled services from the Lebanese capital of Beirut. It will now offer a 2X-weekly service from the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The head of the Gulf of Aqaba, the northeastern-most point of the Red Sea, is a popular holiday destination; immediately across the Jordanian-Israeli border from Aqaba is the Israeli resort town of Eilat.

Royal Wings is operating the flights in cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.

The new Cairo route is expected to revive tourism in Aqaba. The town is a jumping-off point for several historic attractions, including the ancient remains of the city of Petra. The area is also the site of several locations that feature in the history of Christianity.

Apart from tourists, the new Cairo flight will serve thousands of Egyptian workers in Aqaba.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com