Japanese low-cost carrier (LCC) Peach Aviation will cut two of its routes from Tokyo Narita Airport, as heavy competition prevented the flights from meeting demand expectations. The carrier plans to withdraw from the Tokyo Narita-Okinawa and Narita-Sapporo routes, effective March 26. Both routes are also served by LCCs Vanilla Air and Jetstar Japan. A Peach spokesman said these flights were not achieving their load-factor targets. The carrier had expected the routes to at least meet its ...