Japan Airlines (JAL) and Delhi-based Vistara signed an MOU “pursue enhanced cooperation, such as codeshare, frequent flyer partnership as well as other operational arrangements to leverage each other’s network, expertise and assets,” the two carriers said in a statement. The partnership is subject to necessary approvals.

Earlier this year, the Japanese flag carrier and Vistara entered an “Inter-Airline Through Check-In” partnership, giving customers a seamless check-in when connecting to/from a Vistara flight in India and more than 50 countries on Japan Airlines’ network, using a single ticket.

Vistara is full-service airline and joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA).

In line with the rapid economic growth in India, demand for air travel between Japan and India has grown tremendously over the recent years. JAL operates a daily nonstop service between Tokyo (Narita) and Delhi, with plans to strengthen its presence in the country through a suitable partner to help boost connectivity between Japan and India, connecting through Delhi.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com