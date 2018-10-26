Japan Airlines (JAL) is preparing to introduce Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s on domestic routes next year and is looking to replace its Boeing 767 fleet.

The first of the Japanese flag carrier’s A350-900s are scheduled to arrive in June, JAL president Yuji Akasaka told ATW during the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines conference in Jeju, South Korea, on Oct. 19.

The airline has 18 of the -900s on order, with these aircraft initially being used to replace older Boeing 777s on domestic flights. It has also ordered 13 A350-1000s.

The airline holds 25 options for A350s. Akasaka said the “timing is getting closer” for deciding on those, but is not revealing when it may begin exercising the options.

JAL still has 10 787s remaining on order, having already taken delivery of 36 787-8s and -9s, which are used on international flights. Four of the 10 outstanding orders will be -8s configured for domestic use and are scheduled to start arriving in the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2019, Akasaka said. The other six are -9s for international operations and will be delivered later.

This will be the first time JAL has regularly used 787s on domestic routes, Akasaka said. One of the main reasons for introducing the type in the domestic market is to give pilots more opportunities to increase their experience flying 787s, since domestic flights are shorter and more frequent than international services. The carrier is still discussing whether the domestic 787s will all be replacements, or if some will be for growth.

The airline’s Boeing 767 fleet will be next in line to be replaced by new aircraft. The 767 replacement is “also on our radar,” although not in the immediate future, Akasaka said. JAL will probably start discussing its alternatives for this requirement after 2020, he said. The airline operates 35 767s, including the -300 and -300ER variants.

JAL is keeping capacity growth relatively flat until 2020, when additional slots at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport are expected to be made available. The Japanese government aims to ease certain airspace restrictions over Tokyo to allow the slot expansion at the congested airport.

While there has been no official word on the slot allocation, an announcement could be made by the government in the summer or autumn of 2019. There are expected to be 50 slots per day made available for allocation to Japanese and foreign airlines.

In the last round of Haneda slot allocations, JAL’s rival All Nippon Airways was granted a greater share to counterbalance government assistance to JAL during its restructuring. JAL “believes and hopes” that slots will be distributed more evenly this time, Akasaka said.

The new Haneda slots could be used for launching new routes or moving flights over from Tokyo Narita Airport, Akasaka said. But even if it does transfer flights from Narita, the airline has decided not to reduce its slot holding at Narita, he said. The carrier intends to base its proposed long-haul LCC at Narita when it launches with two 787s in 2020.

