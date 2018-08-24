Some 1,800 miles northwest of Dubai, the world’s next mega-airport is readying itself for its first commercial flights. Istanbul New Airport (INA) is scheduled to open for business Oct. 29. Its initial capacity will be 90 million passengers a year, with the ability to grow to 200 million through a series of expansion phases, if traffic demands, by 2030. It will start operations with three runways, with the capability to expand to six. INA will have the world’s largest airport ...