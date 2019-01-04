Israel plans to open its second international airport, Eilat Ramon, on Jan. 22.

Situated at the southern tip of the country and serving the popular Red Sea resort of Eilat, the new airport will have an initial annual capacity of 2 million passengers, with expansion allowing that figure to rise to 4.2 million by 2030 as demand increases.

The opening will see Israeli domestic services from Tel Aviv and Haifa moving from the existing Eilat City airport, while foreign carriers will gradually switch from Ovda, a joint military and civil airfield.

With a single 3,600 m (11,811 ft.) runway, Eilat Ramon will have nine apron parking spots for narrowbody or widebody aircraft, plus four spots for turboprops, which are typically used on domestic flights by Israir and Arkia.

There will also be cargo facilities at the new airport, which lies 18 km (11 mi.) from the city, compared to 60 km for Ovda.

Over the past few years, Israel has become an increasingly popular destination for major European LCCs such as Wizz Air, Ryanair and easyJet, which have been searching for airports that offer scope for their constantly expanding route networks.

Eilat’s Red Sea location also makes the city popular with charter carriers, especially during the European winter season, when northern passengers seek welcome warmth. Carriers that currently fly into Ovda include Scandinavian Airlines, Finnair, Edelweiss of Switzerland, Transavia from the Netherlands and Russia’s Ural Airlines.

Its location at the head of the Red Sea, means that Eilat Ramon will also be a gateway for southern Jordan, including the resort of Aqaba and the popular tourist attractions of Wadi Rum and Petra, as well as the Taba area of Sinai, in Egypt.

Alan Dron