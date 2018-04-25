Private investment firm Ardian will divest its 49% stake in Luton Airport from its $67 billion portfolio, after reaching an agreement to sell to the shares to global investment manager AMP Capital.

Ardian confirmed the divestment in an April 24 statement.

Since Ardian acquired 49% of Luton in 2013, more than £160 million ($223.3 million) has been invested in the north London Airport. Over that time, passenger numbers have grown from 9.7 million to 15.8 million in 2017, making Luton one of the UK’s fastest-growing airports.

The airport’s new owner, AMP Capital, will continue to develop Luton in partnership with Spanish airports operator Aena.

“London Luton Airport is a high-quality capital city airport with significant further growth potential, catering for the high-volume London market, which makes it a compelling investment opportunity,” AMP Capital Global head of infrastructure equity Boe Pahari said.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com