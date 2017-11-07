Indian LCC IndiGo will launch 47 flights in December, which includes 19 new routes and 28 additional frequencies, achieving 1,000 flights per day on Dec. 23, 2017.

IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh said, “A thousand daily flights is a milestone that no airline in India has ever achieved before.”

IndiGo, which has a 38.2% market share in India, is the country’s largest carrier and one of the fastest growing LCCs.

From Dec. 21, IndiGo will connect Lucknow and Hyderabad with Sharjah (in the UAE) and launch 16 domestic routes. The airline will also add frequencies connecting Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai with major cities including Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, respectively.

IndiGo said its technical dispatch reliability stands at 99.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

IndiGo currently operates 142 Airbus A320 family aircraft, offering 900 daily flights to 46 destinations.

