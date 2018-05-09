Icelandic LCC WOW Air appears to be on the verge of announcing flights to India, firming up plans for a strategic shift toward Asia, as reported by ATW in April.

WOW Air currently serves 38 destinations across Europe, North America and Canada.

Speaking during a recent Aviation Club UK lunch in London, WOW Air CEO Skuli Mogensen said he would be announcing new flights to Asia in May.

A WOW Air press conference invite has now been shared to social media site Airliners.net, giving May 15 as the date for the Indian launch announcement. A related Twitter post suggests that WOW Air’s initial Indian route will be Reykjavik-New Delhi.

“Unfortunately, we can’t disclose any details regarding WOW Air’s plans to expand to Asia at this time. There will be an official announcement regarding this early next week,” a WOW Air spokesman told ATW.

During the lunch on April 26, Mogensen said he sees WOW Air serving 14-15 destinations in Asia, matching the airline’s 14 North American destinations, as he seeks to position Iceland as “the Dubai of the north.”

Mogensen is seeking a counter-cyclical hub outside Iceland to redeploy WOW Air’s excess capacity during the slower winter season. At the time, he declined to comment on the exact locations under consideration, but said it will be “somewhere where it’s warm in the winter.”

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com