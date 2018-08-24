Spanish flag carrier Iberia is boosting services from its Madrid Barajas hub to six destinations in Latin America from Oct. 27.

The IAG-owned carrier will increase frequencies between Madrid and Buenos Aires Ezeiza, Argentina, from 14X- to 17X-weekly flights. The additional services will be operated with Airbus A330-200s configured with 19 business seats and 269 economy seats.

Madrid-Mexico City services will also increase from 14X-weekly to 17X-weekly flights. Those flights will be operated by Airbus A340-600s configured with 36 business, 23 premium economy and 300 economy seats.

Flights on the Madrid-Santiago de Chile route will increase from 1X- to 10X-weekly services.

Madrid-Rio de Janeiro flights increase from 4X- to 5X-weekly services.

The 4X-weekly Madrid-Guatemala City services will become a daily flight, starting Oct. 1.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at