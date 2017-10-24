Dubai Airports Co. CEO Paul Griffiths believes the airline industry needs to ditch its silos, eliminate inefficiencies and become more consistent to truly upgrade the customer experience. Speaking at the IATA World Passenger Symposium in Barcelona, Griffiths said aviation has been characterized by incremental change. “We haven’t seen anything yet,” he said, referring to the rise in digital platforms. “I wonder if there have been enough warning shots to think that it ...