British Airways A319
British Airways (BA) parent International Airlines Group (IAG) is to acquire insolvent UK leisure carrier Monarch Airline’s London Gatwick slot portfolio, the two companies have confirmed. “IAG can confirm that it is in the process of completing the acquisition of Monarch’s slot portfolio at Gatwick. These slots will be used by the group’s airlines, primarily BA, enabling them to grow their presence at the airport and launch new destinations and add extra ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"IAG to acquire Gatwick slots from Monarch Airlines" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.