Hong Kong Express Airbus A320
HNA Group LCC Hong Kong Express Airways (HKE) will not be allowed to add new services between Nov. 1 and April 30, 2018 as part of a penalty for canceling multiple flights during a peak holiday period in early October. As a result, Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department (CAD) said the LCC must suspend the increase of new destinations, additional flights and new aircraft for new services for the time being. In late September, Hong Kong Express management decided to cancel multiple ...
