Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines (JAL) have signed a new partnership arrangement that includes extensive codesharing, lounge access and frequent flyer program reciprocity. The agreement, subject to government approval, takes effect March 25, 2018.

As part of this comprehensive partnership, the two carriers said they also intend to establish a joint venture to enhance services to/from Japan and beyond to multiple Asian markets.

In the near-term:

• JAL guests will have unlimited access to Hawaiian’s vast neighbor island and Japan-Hawaii network, including nonstop flights between Sapporo and Honolulu.

• Hawaiian Airlines will have full access to JAL’s domestic network, which includes Nagoya, Fukuoka, Sendai and Aomori.

• Hawaiian’s Japan-to-Hawaii flights will be offered as new options within Japan Airlines’ wholly owned subsidiary, JALPAK, a package tour operator in Japan.

• JAL Mileage Bank and HawaiianMiles members will be able to earn miles on the codeshare flights. Further opportunities for accrual and redemption of mileage will be expanded at a later date.

• Guests will have access to both airlines’ lounges, and when Hawaiian has completed its planned relocation to Terminal 2 at Tokyo Narita Airport, guests of each airline will be able to seamlessly transfer between each carrier’s networks.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com