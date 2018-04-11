Hainan Airlines Boeing 787-8
China’s Hainan Airlines will open a route from Shenzhen to Vienna, Austria this fall as a part of a commitment to open more international routes from Shenzhen, the Haikou-based carrier said on the sidelines of Boao Forum for Asia. This new twice-weekly service is expected to use Boeing 787s. The airline operates 15 international services originating from Shenzhen, plus this new one starting in October. Hainan Airlines chairman Bao Qifa said the new service will help Shenzhen ...
