Bahrain-based Gulf Air and Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines are to codeshare on their services between Bahrain and Istanbul.

Each carrier offers a daily service between the two points. From Nov. 1, both daily services will operate under the new codeshare agreement. Istanbul is a popular destination for Gulf nationals for both business and leisure activities.

“Entering into a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines is a positive strategic step forward for Gulf Air, through which we offer our guests a larger combined frequency of flights while strengthening and enhancing our commercial ties,” Gulf Air deputy CEO Waleed Abdul Hameed Al Alawi said.

“We believe that this partnership with Gulf Air will bring a remarkable benefit to both airlines from a commercial perspective in rapidly growing relations between our countries,” Turkish Airlines’ deputy chairman and CEO Bilal Ekşi added. His airline is in the midst of an expansion drive into the Gulf, as it seeks to attract traffic from the “ME3”—Emirates Airline, Etihad and Qatar Airways.

