[UPDATE] Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (Florida) International Airport (FLL) reopened Saturday morning after Friday’s closure following the shooting that killed five people, but one terminal remained closed and thousands of bags need to be returned to passengers.

The Broward County Sherriff’s office said that “a lone gunman” was responsible for the shooting, opening fire in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area shortly before 1 p.m. Jan. 6, killing five people and wounding six. The suspect is in custody.

Airport operations were halted from about 1 p.m. Jan. 6 to 5 a.m. Jan. 7. FLL said that commercial flights had resumed, but cautioned that some flights may still be canceled. Delta Air Lines, which uses Terminal 2 at the airport, said it had been informed Terminal 2 “would remain closed through the majority of the day, Saturday.” Delta said it would fly passengers scheduled to fly to FLL Saturday to either Miami (MIA) or West Palm Beach (PBI) instead. Air Canada also uses Terminal 2 at FLL.

FLL said it planned to reopen Terminal 2 by late Saturday. More than half of flights to/from FLL were canceled Jan. 6. The airport expected about 85% of scheduled flights to operate Jan. 7.

FLL said it is collecting and processing over 20,000 bags and personal items left behind in airport terminals as passengers evacuated following the shooting. “This is a time consuming and complex process,” the airport said, adding that it “wants to make sure each of the 20,000 items is returned to its proper owner.”

