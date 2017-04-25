Dubai-based low-cost carrier (LCC) flydubai said it will launch new seasonal flights from Dubai to Batumi (Georgia), Qabala (Azerbaijan) and Tivat (Montenegro). The new services will operate from June to September 2017, expanding its network to 93 destinations in 44 countries.

CEO flydubai Ghaith Al Ghaith said the decision to launch the seasonal routes to complement its existing network “is a direct response to customer feedback.”

According to a company statement, the majority of flydubai’a passengers travel point to point. “Connecting passengers are able to benefit from our interline agreements, which provide opportunities for onward travel to more than 200 destinations,” SVP-commercial Jeyhun Efendi said.

Flydubai also said 48 out of 58 Boeing 737-800 aircraft are now equipped with Wi-Fi and Live TV services.

Flydubai posted a 2016 net income of AED31.6 million ($8.6 million) for 2016, down 69% from net income of AED100.7 million in 2015. Full-year revenue for 2016 was AED5 billion, up 2.4% year-over-year.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at