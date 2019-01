Finnair will increase capacity 21% on its Helsinki-London Heathrow (LHR) route for the summer 2019 season starting from March 31. The oneworld member will add a new, seventh daily frequency to LHR, using an Airbus A320 family aircraft.

In addition to its one daily A350-900 service, Finnair add a second widebody frequency, using an A330, which will add more than 50 seats per flight compared to the current A321.

“Finnair’s presence in London and in the UK has been growing steadily over the past few years,” Finnair SVP-network and resource management Christian Lesjak said.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at