Helsinki-based Finnair plans to increase capacity by 14% on popular European and Asian routes from summer 2018, according to CCO Juha Järvinen.

The Finnish flag carrier will begin Helsinki-Nanjing (China) services from May 13, 2018. The new route will use Airbus A330s, 3X-weekly during the summer and 2X-weekly in the winter season.

Järvinen said Nanjing is the airline’s seventh destination in Greater China. From summer 2018, the oneworld member will offer 38X-weekly flights from Helsinki to Nanjing, Beijing, Shanghai Pudong, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Xi’an and Hong Kong.

Finnair will add capacity on other long-haul routes next summer. Changes include:

Helsinki-Chicago O’Hare (Illinois) will become daily with the addition of 2X-weekly frequencies from April to October;

3X-weekly San Francisco (California) services will have a longer operating season from May 3 to Sept. 27;

Helsinki-Tokyo Narita (Japan) become a 2X-daily service with additional 3X-weekly frequencies;

Three additional frequencies will be added to the Bangkok (Thailand) route, becoming 10X-weekly during the summer and 16 frequencies during the winter season;

An additional weekly frequency will be added to Delhi (India) bringing it to 4X-weekly during the summer and 6X-weekly during the winter season;

4X-weekly Helsinki-Lisbon (Portugal) services from June 1 with a newly Wi-Fi-equipped Airbus A320 family aircraft;

Daily Helsinki-Stuttgart (Germany) service will begin April 23.

In addition, more frequencies will be added to Tallinn (Estonia); Moscow and St. Petersburg (Russia); Gdansk (Poland); Edinburgh (UK, Scotland); Barcelona, Malaga and Madrid (Spain); Reykjavik (Iceland); Dublin (Ireland); Dubrovnik (Croatia); Tel Aviv (Israel); Billund (Denmark); Venice (Italy); as well as Chania, Skiathos, Santorini, Rhodes, Heraklion and Corfu (Greece).

Finnair carries more than 10 million passengers annually. In 2017, the airline’s network includes 19 cities in Asia, seven in North America and more than 100 destinations in Europe.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at