The US Department of Transportation (DOT) secretary Elaine Chao on Sept. 27 announced the FAA has awarded $205 million in supplemental funding for infrastructure grants to 34 airports.

More than half of the airports awarded serve rural communities and mostly general aviation.

The funding comes on top of the $3.31 billion already awarded during fiscal year 2018 as part of the regular Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“This additional funding will help revitalize and strengthen critical infrastructure projects at smaller and more rural airports,” Chao said.

The new tranche of supplemental funding provides grants to infrastructure projects at 37 airports. Those projects will include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, as well as the maintenance of taxiways, aprons and terminals. The additional funding will support equipment and construction to expand the airports’ capacity and safety.

The FAA is administering the supplemental funding in coordination with the regular AIP grant program to enhance the safety and efficiency of US airports. The remaining $1 billion in supplemental funding will be awarded during fiscal years 2019 and 2020.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com