Eurowings Airbus A330-200
Eurowings is closing its long-haul base at Cologne Bonn Airport and is moving the widebody fleet to Dusseldorf. Lufthansa’s low-cost affiliate is moving into the space left open by bankrupt German carrier airberlin, which once operated most of its long-haul flights from Dusseldorf. The airport, the third-biggest in Germany behind Frankfurt and Munich, is in the most densely populated part of the country. In addition to a large customer base for leisure travel, Dusseldorf also has ...
