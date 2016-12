Lufthansa Group low-cost (LCC) subsidiary Eurowings will open a base in Munich, Germany, in March 2017.

Eurowings will base four Airbus A320s at Munich—Lufthansa’s second major hub—and said it will launch 32 new routes, offering 89 weekly flights. The carrier expects to carry 400,000 passengers during the summer 2017 schedule.

Eurowings operates 93 aircraft.

The new Eurowings routes from Munich include 6X-weekly services to Amsterdam (Netherlands); 6X-weekly Paris/Charles de Gaulle (France); 6X-weekly Geneva (Switzerland); 6X-weekly London-Stansted (UK); 5X-weekly Basel (Switzerland); 5X-weekly Edinburgh (UK); 5X-weekly Nice (France); 5X-weekly Rome (Italy); 4X-weekly Salonika (Greece); 3X-weekly Naples (Italy); 3X-weekly, Pula and to Zadar (Croatia); 2X-weekly Catania (Italy); 2X-weekly Dubrovnik (Croatia); 2X-weekly Faro (Portugal); 2X-weekly Glasgow (UK); 2X-weekly Iraklion (Greece); 2X-weekly Kavala (Greece); 2X-weekly Crete (Greece); 2X-weekly Lamezia Terme (Italy); 2X-weekly Mykonos (Greece); 2X-weekly Olbia (Italy); 2X-weekly Palermo (Italy); 2X-weekly Rhodes (Greece); 1X-weekly Bastia (France); 1X-weekly (Italy); 1X-weekly Ibiza (Spain); 1X-weekly Corfu (Greece); 1X-weekly Porto (Portugal); 1X-weekly Brindisi (Italy) and 1X-weekly to Kos (Greece).

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at