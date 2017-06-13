Greek airline Sky Express and Romanian low-cost carrier (LCC) Blue Air have signed a codeshare agreement to facilitate travel between Greece and Cyprus.

Under the agreement, Blue Air will offer its Cyprus-originating passengers the opportunity to travel to the Greek islands via Sky Express, while passengers in the opposite direction booking with Sky Express will be able to fly to Larnaca in Cyprus via Blue Air through Athens or Thessaloniki.

Crete-based Sky Express has a series of routes connecting Greek islands to the mainland, operating ATR turboprops. Bucharest-based Blue Air has a fleet of almost 30 Boeing 737s.

Destinations from Athens include Mykonos, Santorini, Paros, Heraklion, Zakynthos, Syros, Naxos, Milos, Skiathos, Ikaria, Chios, Kythira, Karpathos and Astypalea, while destinations from Thessaloniki include Samos, Chios and Skyros.

The codeshare is “one more agreement that strengthens our network and enhances the touristic growth of the Greek islands,” Sky Express commercial manager Ioannis Lidakis said. Travelers from Cyprus on Sky Express will have free access to business lounges in Athens and Thessaloniki, free handbag and baggage and inflight service.”

The Cyprus flight market is heating up, as several new airlines have started operations recently, following the demise of national carrier Cyprus Airways some years ago.

“As one of Cyprus’ leading carriers, with scheduled operations to Athens and Thessaloniki … this collaboration will give thousands of customers the choice to experience and enjoy a wide range of destinations within the Greek islands, which are extremely popular for Cypriots,” Blue Air CCO Tudor Constantinescu said.

“Our aim is to expand on this agreement and to spread our product even further in the Greek market via Athens and Thessaloniki.”

Sky Express is a member of ERA and operates to 29 destinations within Greece, connecting the most popular Greek Islands with mainland. Its fleet consists mainly of new technology ATR aircraft.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com