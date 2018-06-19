Ethiopian Airlines has finalized preparations to launch 4X-weekly Addis Ababa-Barcelona El Prat (Spain) services beginning Aug. 1. Ethiopian will use a Boeing 787 on this route.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said: “Barcelona, which will be our second destination in Spain, after Madrid, [will become] the 13th city in our European network.”

Separately, the Star Alliance member will launch 3X-weekly Jakarta (Indonesia) services on Aug 17. The new destination will be routed via its existing Addis Ababa-Bangkok services.

In June, Ethiopian Airlines became the first African airline to operate an active fleet of 100 aircraft.

