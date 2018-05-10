Ethiopian Airlines and West African flag carrier Air Côte d'Ivoire, have entered into a codeshare agreement.

Under the agreement, passengers originating from West African destinations—especially from Lagos (Nigeria), Bamako (Mali), Cotonou (Benin), Accra (Ghana) and Lomé (Togo)—will board Air Côte d'Ivoire flights to Abidjan (Côte d' Ivoire) to connecting with Ethiopian’s service to Newark (New Jersey).

Air Côte d’Ivoire CEO René Decurey said in a statement: “A few months ago, Abidjan airport was certified to carry out direct links with the USA. It is now time to launch these direct flights ... This agreement will allow Air Côte d'Ivoire to sell the flights as well.”

Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said, “Ethiopian’s new Abidjan flights to Newark will be operated in complementarity to our existing Newark service via Lomé, which is being availed together with our strategic partner, ASKY Airlines.”

Gebremariam added that partnerships among sister African airlines are crucial for African countries to fill the connectivity vacuum in the continent and for African carriers to regain their market share in their home market.

Addis Ababa-based Ethiopian currently operates to 58 cities in Africa, more than 112 destinations globally.

