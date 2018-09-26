Emirates Airline has withdrawn its application to operate flights from Dubai to Mexico City via an intermediate stop in Spain, after Mexican authorities granted three flights a week versus the daily schedule sought by the Dubai-based carrier.

In its decision to withdraw, Emirates said the proposed 3x-weekly plan was not commercially viable “given the resource investment required for such a long-distance operation, not to mention the negative impact on connectivity and convenience for our customers.”

Had Emirates moved forward with the Dubai-Spain-Mexico City service, it would have been the carrier’s fourth fifth freedom route to the Americas. Emirates’ existing fifth freedom routes include service to New York and Newark via Milan and Athens, respectively, and a route to Santiago, Chile via Sao Paulo, Brazil launched in July.

The Mexico City route had generated controversy, particularly with Mexican flag-carrier Aeromexico. In March, Spanish authorities granted approval for Emirates to operate a fifth freedom flight, which led to Aeromexico in May scrapping its plan to fly between Mexico City and Barcelona, which had been set for November 2018. Emirates operates two existing daily flights between Dubai and Barcelona, which conceivably could have been the intermediate stop.

Emirates said its decision to scrap Mexico City flights “is hugely disappointing, as our teams have been working hard with various stakeholders to bring this service to fruition in the three years since the Mexican president [Enrique Pena Nieto] invited Emirates to operate this route.”

“Emirates has extended full flexibility in proposing an operating schedule that utilizes low demand slots at Mexico City International Airport,” an Emirates spokesperson said via e-mail to ATW. “However, despite previous assurances that slots were not an issue at the flight timings requested, the Mexican authorities have informed us that we will not be able to operate daily services, but only three flights a week.”

The airline acknowledged Spanish authorities for granting the operating rights for the route, adding “we remain positive about the potential of serving Mexico in the future when the conditions enable us to do so.”

Delta investigates cause of IT issue that prompted ground stop

Delta Air Lines said it was investigating the root cause of the technology issue that affected the carrier Tuesday evening, prompting an hour-long ground stop across its US operations.

Around 8.20pm US eastern Tuesday Sept. 25, the Atlanta-based, SkyTeam carrier issued a ground stop while it worked to bring systems back up.

One tweet issued by Delta to customers said the airline’s computer tracking system was temporarily down. The airline appeared to hold all aircraft at gates, while incoming flights were held on taxiways once gates became full.

At about 9.20pm, Delta said the systems were back up and the ground stop was lifted.

In a statement at 10.40pm, Delta said there were no flight cancellations and additional flight delays and the impact on Wednesday morning’s schedule were expected to be minimal.

“The technology issue’s impact was limited to the US. There was no safety impact on any Delta flights,” the carrier said.

Delta operates a mainline fleet of more than 800 aircraft; with Delta Connect, it has a network of 324 destinations in 57 countries.

Norwegian slashes transatlantic routes; blames Scottish air taxes

Long-haul LCC Norwegian is cutting its US routes from Belfast, Northern Ireland, ending transatlantic services from Edinburgh, Scotland, and cutting some European routes from the Scottish capital.

“Following a comprehensive review of our services from Belfast in response to customer demand, we have decided to withdraw our routes from Belfast to the New York and Boston areas,” the carrier said Sept. 26.

Customers can still book for travel between Belfast and the US for travel until Oct. 27. “We will no longer have any flights operating from Belfast,” a spokesperson said.

“New York and Boston-Providence remain well served by Norwegian from Dublin, Shannon and Cork (in Ireland) with up to 33 weekly departures,” the carrier added.

The airline has also decided to withdraw routes from Edinburgh to the New York and Boston areas as well as to Barcelona and Tenerife, Spain, with the last flights departing March 30 2019.

The latest cuts come less than two weeks after Norwegian announced it will end its London Gatwick-Singapore service in January. This is the LCC’s only southeast Asia route. The company’s fast-growth rate has raised questions about its sustainability, but it has significantly lowered unit costs this year and reported a NOK300 million ($37 million) profit for the 2018 second quarter, reversed from a loss of NOK691 million in the year-ago period.

On the Scottish transatlantic flight cuts, Norwegian blamed Scottish air taxes.

“Our affordable US flights were launched with the prospect of a reduction in air passenger taxes that was unfortunately postponed by the Scottish government and this has led us to fully withdraw our transatlantic services,” a spokesperson said. “We continually monitor and evaluate routes across our network, and as such we have also decided to withdraw routes from Edinburgh to Barcelona and Tenerife allowing us to focus on maintaining better-performing flights to Scandinavia.”

The airline is talking to Edinburgh-based crew about relocating to other markets, it said, adding that it would continue to offer Scottish customers flights to Scandinavia.

Norwegian has been growing aggressively, expanding its fleet and launching numerous new bases and destinations, but has met with some skepticism over pace of growth that is seen as unsustainable, although it said when it reported its second-quarter results in July that its growth would start to slow in line with its strategy

