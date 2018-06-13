UK LCC easyJet has again voiced its support for London’s Heathrow Airport expansion, arguing that increased capacity could open the way for low-cost carriers to fly from the London hub.

“The airline has been working closely with Heathrow for a number of years and has been able to confirm that low-cost operations would be viable at Heathrow. This would include easyJet’s requirements for its ‘walk in, walk out’ boarding process and 25-minute aircraft turnaround time,” easyJet said at the Heathrow Connectivity Conference.

EasyJet added that, between 2000 and 2017, there was a 40% decrease domestic capacity from Heathrow—with the number of UK destinations falling from 14 to eight—and a 13% reduction on European services.

Conversely, the airline said LCC competition at Heathrow could reduce domestic and European fares by around 30%, as well as creating new routes and reopening connections that have been lost because of congestion.

“An easyJet base at Heathrow would be in line with easyJet’s strategy of flying between Europe’s primary airports with strong demand from leisure and business passengers. EasyJet already operates successfully from other hub airports such as Amsterdam Schiphol and Paris Charles De Gaulle,” the LCC said.

EasyJet would also look to use Worldwide by easyJet at Heathrow, creating flight connections between its own short-haul network and other airlines’ long-haul destinations.

On Oct. 25, a UK government committee selected the third runway over extending Heathrow’s northern runway (Heathrow Hub), or adding a runway at London's Gatwick Airport. Earlier this month, UK government ministers gave their backing to the £14-£17 billion ($19-$23 billion) north-west runway plan.

“The expansion of Heathrow Airport would allow the entry of low-cost carriers to the airport at scale for the first time,” easyJet said.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com