UK-based LCC easyJet plans to further expand its Switzerland operations by basing two additional Airbus A320s at Basel/Mulhouse from summer 2018.

The move increases easyJet’s Basel-based aircraft to 11 and destinations from 57 to 63.

In 2017, easyJet transported 13.5 million passengers from Switzerland, up from 12.3 million in 2016. The carrier operates from Swiss airports Zurich, Geneva and Basel.

EasyJet Switzerland/Germany country director Thomas Haagensen said with the new Basel-based A320s “we will transport 500,000 additional passengers [to and from Basel].”

New routes from Basel include Athens (Greece), Belgrade (Serbia), Vienna (Austria), Menorca (Spain), Pula (Croatia) and Lamezia (Italy). Also, frequencies on existing routes will be increased.

EasyJet said it will also increase frequencies from Geneva; from Zurich the LCC will launch 34X-weekly services to both Berlin airports.

