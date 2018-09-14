UK LCC easyJet has reached around 8% market share in Germany since it started operations at Berlin Tegel Airport, according to an easyJet Europe executive. “This will continue to grow because we have not yet reached full capacity,” EasyJet Europe MD Thomas Haagensen told ATW on the sidelines of the Austrian Aviation Symposium in Vienna. EasyJet began German domestic flights in early January following the demise of airberlin last year and the acquisition of its Berlin ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"EasyJet Europe reaches 8% market share in Germany" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.