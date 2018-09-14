UK LCC easyJet has reached around 8% market share in Germany since it started operations at Berlin Tegel Airport, according to an easyJet Europe executive. “This will continue to grow because we have not yet reached full capacity,” EasyJet Europe MD Thomas Haagensen told ATW on the sidelines of the Austrian Aviation Symposium in Vienna. EasyJet began German domestic flights in early January following the demise of airberlin last year and the acquisition of its Berlin ...