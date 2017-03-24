Delta Air Lines will launch daily New York JFK-Rio de Janeiro service starting Dec. 21, pending US Department of Transportation (DOT) approval.

The Atlanta-based airline will use a Boeing 767-300 featuring 35 lie-flat business-class seats, 32 Comfort+ seats and 143 economy seats on the Rio de Janeiro route. It will be Delta’s second daily nonstop to the city, joining the airline’s existing service between Rio and Atlanta.

“Delta’s continued route expansions demonstrate our commitment to the Brazilian market and the strength of our alliance with our Brazilian partner, GOL,” Delta director-Brazil Luciano Macagno said.

With the Delta-GOL alliance, passengers will be able to transfer at Rio’s Antonio Carlos Jobim International Airport (GIG) to 23 further destinations within Brazil, Delta said.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com