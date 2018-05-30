Chinese LCC 9 Air is preparing to fly internationally, three years after it began operations from its base in the southern city of Guangzhou.

9 Air is licensed to only fly domestically, but the Civil Aviation Administration of China said it proposes to authorize the airline to fly to adjacent countries. Specific countries are not named, but likely prospects for a budget airline in southern China are leisure destinations in Southeast Asia.

The airline is a subsidiary of Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines. It has 15 Boeing 737-800s and is awaiting delivery of 39 737-8s, according to Aviation Week Intelligence Network data.

Research by Ryan Wang

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com